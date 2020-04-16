Trump's 're-opening America' pitch will confirm its up to state governors, not him

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump will speak at 2200GMT on re-opening.

Its not up to him, and he will confirm its the State governors who will make the call for each state individually.
  • Trump will say opening before May 1 will be up to them 
  • Trump will speak about what he sees as a 3 phase reopening

Reports of what he will say coming via US media reports, but given what is happening elsewhere around the globe none of this sounds surprising. . 

