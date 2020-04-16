Trump's 're-opening America' pitch will confirm its up to state governors, not him
Trump will speak at 2200GMT on re-opening.
Its not up to him, and he will confirm its the State governors who will make the call for each state individually.
- Trump will say opening before May 1 will be up to them
- Trump will speak about what he sees as a 3 phase reopening
Reports of what he will say coming via US media reports, but given what is happening elsewhere around the globe none of this sounds surprising. .
- Trump will speak at 2200GMT, and if you'd like to check the latest numbers: See here for global coronavirus case data