Turkish President Erdogan expels 10 ambassadors, 7 of them NATO allies

One for the Turkish lira traders. Erdogan hasn't stopped at sacking senior officials at the central bank.

From earlier this month:

Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of

Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States Seven of those are Turkey's NATO allies.





Via Reuters , Erdogan announced the expulsions to cheers from a crowd he was addressing.





The deepening rift with the west will not be a positive contribution to lira sentiment.





