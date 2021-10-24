Turkish President Erdogan expels 10 ambassadors, 7 of them NATO allies

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

One for the Turkish lira traders. Erdogan hasn't stopped at sacking senior officials at the central bank.

From earlier this month:
Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of
  • Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States
Seven of those are Turkey's NATO allies. 

Via Reuters, Erdogan announced the expulsions to cheers from a crowd he was addressing. 

The deepening rift with the west will not be a positive contribution to lira sentiment. 

Erdogan giving TRY



