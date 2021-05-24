Two factors to keep an eye on for AUD traders today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted yesterday on a couple of influences traders are noting for the Australian dollar. Known unknowns (its the unknown unknowns that'll kill ya!).

China metals is one:
The RBA is the other:
Like I said, these posted Monday, but I know a few folks will be coming back from an extended weekend so re-upping them here. And, staying tuned for any new developments. 


