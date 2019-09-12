Two US-China talks sources say there's a mutual interest in escalation

Via CNBC's Tausche





There is a tweet out here from CNBC's Tausche saying that two US-China talks sources say there is a mutual interest in de-escalation, but the terms of the path have not been agreed. Neither have they been brought to the President.













More positive reports on de-escalating themes. However, sentiment is still razor thin in my eyes. One tweet and it tumbles. A lot of thess reports have been from 'advisers' and people 'close to the talks', which is why we are not seeing more risk on bids. Right now risk is holding up and the S&P500 is at 3018 (+0.60%)