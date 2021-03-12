UBS says the USD may gain further upside momentum

UBS Asset Management note

"If you're spending more then you're going to have a higher growth trajectory"

"The new world is less to do with where your cash rates are -- at this phase of the market, it's about who's spending more"

(UBS referring to fiscal support for the economy with this last point)





USD shorts a "very crowded trade"

the real squeeze of USD has not yet been seen

UBS expects emerging-market currencies, euro coming under pressure as the dollar strengthens and US Treasury yields climb

says real UST yields are starting to rise





USD may rise may gain momentum as the US continues to outspend peers on measures to fuel economic growth