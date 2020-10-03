UK and EU agree to intensify Brexit negotiations

Joint statement





Boris Johnson's office and the European Commission released a joint statement saying they instructed their chief negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge Brexit gaps.





They agreed on the importance of finding an agreement, if at all possible. They also agreed that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained, notably on fisheries, a level playing field and governance.





This should be positive for sterling when the market re-opens, but only modestly.

