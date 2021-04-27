UK April CBI retailing reported sales 20 vs 10 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 27 April 2021





Prior -45

Total distributive reported sales 30

Prior -28





That said, CBI notes that many retail stores are still struggling despite the reopening:





"Despite progress along the roadmap, the impact of COVID-19 restrictions are still biting hard. The improvement in retail sales this month was driven by sectors that have performed relatively well during the pandemic, with little immediate rebound expected for more embattled sectors such as clothing, footwear and department stores."





UK retailers reported the sharpest upturn in sales since 2018 as non-essential shops were allowed to reopen during the month, with the headline reading jumping to is highest level since September 2018.