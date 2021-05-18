UK April jobless claims change -15.1k vs -10.1k prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 18 May 2021


  • Prior -10.1k
  • Claimant count rate 7.2%
  • Prior 7.3%
  • March ILO unemployment rate 4.8% vs 4.9% expected
  • Prior 4.9%
  • March employment change 84k vs 50k 3m/3m expected
  • Prior -73k
  • March average weekly earnings +4.0% vs +4.5% 3m/y expected
  • Prior +4.5%
  • March average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +4.6% vs +4.6% 3m/y expected
  • Prior +4.4%
Slight delay in the release by the source. With many businesses reopening in April, there was a decent bump in payrolls but ONS does note that there remains three-quarters of a million people fewer than before the pre-pandemic peak last year.

Total employment rate in the UK is seen at 75.2% in the latest report but is still some 1.4% lower than the levels seen during December to February 2020.

