Latest data released by CBI - 20 August 2019





Prior -34

Trends selling prices -2

Prior 12

Readings above 0 indicates optimism while below indicates pessimism. The headline is a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. The order book balance is seen improving but remains at a depressed level.







Meanwhile, the price expectations balance falls to negative territory and is at its lowest level since February 2016. This just shows that the factory slump is easing a little but amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the outlook remains bleak.



