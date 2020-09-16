UK August CPI 0.2% vs +0.0% y/y expected

ONS - 16 September 2020

  • Prior +1.0%
  • Core CPI 0.9% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.8%
Delay at source.

The headline reading shows a firmer than expected figure at 0.2% vs 0.0% expected. Office for National Statistics said that largest contributor for inflation came from recreation and leisure. Downward pressure came from the UK's 'eat out to help out scheme'. A scheme that helped restaurants stay afloat as they fed the middle classes for a discount. Other downward pressure came from falling airfares.

Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:

  • PPI output  0.0% vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • PPI output  -0.9% vs -0.7% y/y expected
  • PPI input  -0.4% vs 0.2% m/m expected
  • PPI input  -5.8% vs -5.3% y/y expected
  • RPI  -0.3% vs -0.3% m/m expected
  • RPI  0.5% vs +0.6% y/y expected


