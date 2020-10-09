UK August monthly GDP +2.1% vs +4.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 9 October 2020





Prior +6.6%; revised to +6.4%

GDP +8.0% vs +8.2% 3m/3m expected

Prior -7.6%; revised to -6.8%





This just further underscores the challenges faced by the economy and that the economic rebound in Q3 may not be as robust as anticipated.







There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:

Manufacturing production +0.7% vs +3.0% m/m expected

Prior +6.3%

Manufacturing production -8.4% vs -5.9% y/y expected

Prior -9.4% Industrial production +0.3% vs +2.5% m/m expected

Prior +5.2%

Industrial production -6.4% vs -4.7% y/y expected

Prior -7.8% Construction output +3.0% vs +5.0% m/m expected

Prior +17.6%

Construction output -13.0% vs -9.2% y/y expected

Prior -12.7%

Add that to growing concerns of the virus situation now, Brexit risks, and the furlough program expiring at the end of the month, things could get dicey towards the year-end.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The headline missed estimates by quite a bit and for some context on the level of economic activity, UK GDP in August is down 9.3% from the same month a year ago.