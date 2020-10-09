UK August visible trade balance -£9.0 billion vs -£9.1 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 9 October 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports rose by 0.4% on the month while imports rose by 3.7% on the month, leading to the wider trade deficit in August.
- Prior -£8.6 billion; revised to -£7.9 billion
- Non-EU trade balance -£2.3 billion
- Prior -£2.4 billion; revised to -£1.4 billion
Trade conditions are slowly catching up to pre-virus levels and that's a good thing but amid some questions surrounding the pace of the recovery, it remains to be seen if this will be sustainable as we head towards the year-end.