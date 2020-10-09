UK August visible trade balance -£9.0 billion vs -£9.1 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 9 October 2020

  • Prior -£8.6 billion; revised to -£7.9 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£2.3 billion
  • Prior -£2.4 billion; revised to -£1.4 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports rose by 0.4% on the month while imports rose by 3.7% on the month, leading to the wider trade deficit in August.

Trade conditions are slowly catching up to pre-virus levels and that's a good thing but amid some questions surrounding the pace of the recovery, it remains to be seen if this will be sustainable as we head towards the year-end.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose