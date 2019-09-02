UK Brexit envoy will be in Brussels this week for talks - spokesman

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





David Frost expected to travel to Brussels later this week

Boris Johnson to meet with Tory lawmakers later today

It is 'entirely unreasonable' for lawmakers to bind the prime minister's hands

Johnson is clear that he doesn't want an election

Working with great determination to get a Brexit deal

Before any further negotiations take place, I reckon we'll have to see how things pan out in the coming days in Westminster. There is going to be a major hoo-ha in parliament tomorrow through Friday so expect plenty of headlines to fly about during the week.





The pound is holding weaker on the day still amid the political uncertainty as cable sits near the lows at 1.2078 currently.



