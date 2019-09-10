UK Brexit 'sherpa', David Frost, to meet with European officials tomorrow and Friday
UK PM spokesman, James Slack, confirms
- Frost to head to Brussels to meet with European officials tomorrow and Friday
- Can expect Boris Johnson to speak to other European leaders in the coming weeks
- Johnson to meet with DUP later today to discuss a range of issues, including Brexit
He also says that the government is considering the implications of the failed no-confidence vote yesterday on whether or not it plans to release Brexit planning documents. If said documents are to involve the backstop proposals, then spoiler alert: they won't.
Looks like they don't have much of anything new to update besides ongoing negotiations with European officials again ahead of the summit on 17-18 October.