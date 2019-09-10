UK Brexit 'sherpa', David Frost, to meet with European officials tomorrow and Friday

UK PM spokesman, James Slack, confirms





Frost to head to Brussels to meet with European officials tomorrow and Friday

Can expect Boris Johnson to speak to other European leaders in the coming weeks

Johnson to meet with DUP later today to discuss a range of issues, including Brexit

He also says that the government is considering the implications of the failed no-confidence vote yesterday on whether or not it plans to release Brexit planning documents. If said documents are to involve the backstop proposals, then spoiler alert: they won't.





Looks like they don't have much of anything new to update besides ongoing negotiations with European officials again ahead of the summit on 17-18 October.



