UK CBI data earlier shows some promising signs for business investment

Investment intentions among retailers saw the largest swing in the survey's history since 1983

The report came with some quarterly survey questions and one of which was investment intentions among retailers. The response showed a rise to +26 from -38 in the previous quarter, with the level seen today being the highest since November 2010.





Although sales were still a little poor, this is at least an encouraging sign that could help boost business investment in the UK - which has been a real struggle over the past two years.





The pound has given up some of its earlier gains from today but this could be a welcome boost for the UK economy if businesses do follow through on the above sentiment.





The worry though is that post-Brexit trade negotiations may create more uncertainty and dampen these expectations, so I wouldn't be too confident just yet.



