UK CBI - June 25

Prior 18

Total distributive reported sales 40

Prior 43











GBP unfazed. I mean if the BoE can't find a reason to be hawkish, then the GBP is not getting going for anything. Note the reading for this month is not on the chart - it is on the box under 'actual' and reads 25.

The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. The highest readings since August 2018. Retail stock levels to expected sales hit record lows in June.