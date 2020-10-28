UK coronavirus vaccine taskforce head downbeat comments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The first generation of COVID-19 are likely to be imperfect

  • we should be prepared the vaccines might not prevent infection but instead just reduce symptoms
  • should be prepared vaccines might not work for everyone for long
UK coronavirus vaccine taskforce head Kate Bingham writing in The Lancet



