UK covid cases continue to move in the wrong direction in highest reading since February

UK covid cases at 7393 today





The latest UK covid case numbers are out and they aren't painting a great picture. The 7393 cases are the highest since February 27.







Thursday numbers tend to be on the high side because of weekly effects but this rise is part of a steady acceleration since the final week of May.







To be sure, this is a long ways off from the +60K cases in January but it's worrisome and here's why:



