UK daily coronavirus testing to combat the 'pingdemic'

What is the pingdemic? This from earlier in the week is a catch up: The test-and-trace 'pingdemic' threatening UK business

Reuters report now on other efforts to counter, and why:

Some supermarkets are facing shortages

some petrol stations have had to close

Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been 'pinged' by the COVID-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government said on Thursday.















