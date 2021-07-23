UK daily coronavirus testing to combat the 'pingdemic'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

What is the pingdemic? This from earlier in the week is a catch up: The test-and-trace 'pingdemic' threatening UK business

Reuters report now on other efforts to counter, and why: 
  • Some supermarkets are facing shortages
  • some petrol stations have had to close
  • Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been 'pinged' by the COVID-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government said on Thursday.





