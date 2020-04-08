UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for March +11% (expected +10)

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

House price balance in March +11

expected +10%, prior +29%

House prices and activity had been picking up since the start of 2020, helped by reduced Brexit related uncertainty. March data is prior to the lock down impacting.





RICS :

"As agents close their doors due to the lockdown, the spread of the virus across the UK has led to a near standstill of the housing market"

Sales expectations for the next three months are now the weakest of any time since RICS started surveying its members on this in 1998

price expectations for the coming months are the lowest since the financial crisis

"The legacy of COVID-19 could be such that any return to what might be described as 'normality' in the economy will take time and households will remain cautious for a while"



