UK December retail sales 0.3% vs 1.3% m/m expected

ONS - Jan 22

Prior -3.8% revised to-4.1 %

Retail sales 2.9% vs +4.0%% y/y expected

Prior +2.4%; revised to 2.1% Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) 0.4% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Prior -2.6%; revised to -3.0%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) 6.4% vs +7.4 % y/y expected

A softer headline print and downward revisions send the GBP lower. The lockdowns resulted in Christmas spending being spread out over a longer period and this has meant a softer December sales reading for the UK





ONS:





Largest annual fall in sales in history

Online values increased by 46.1% in 2020 when compared with 2019

Clothing stores down -25.1%

Fuel stores down -22.2%

Department stores down -5.2%





GBPUSD down circa 15 points on the print. A terrible report and worse than expected. However, not a massive surprise with the UK going back into lockdowns in December.