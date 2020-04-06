UK - Dominic Raab steps up with a statement

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson iis now in intensive care:

Boris Johnson has been taken to intensive care The Foreign Secretary has stepped up with a statement: The Foreign Secretary has stepped up with a statement:

says 'there is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister and making sure that we get all the plans he has instructed us deliver to get them implemented as soon as possible

we'll bring the whole country thro the coronavirus challenge

says the government's business will continue

says the Prime Minister is in safe hands with the brilliant team at St Thomas's

there is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister, we will implement his plans as soon as possible

he focus of the government will continue to be making sure that the PM's direction that all the plans for making sure we can defeat coronavirus will be taken forward













You will see various speculations that Johnson's illness will plunge the UK into political turmoil. It won't.









Dominic Raab