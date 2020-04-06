UK - Dominic Raab steps up with a statement
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson iis now in intensive care:
- says 'there is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister and making sure that we get all the plans he has instructed us deliver to get them implemented as soon as possible
- we'll bring the whole country thro the coronavirus challenge
- says the government's business will continue
- says the Prime Minister is in safe hands with the brilliant team at St Thomas's
- there is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister, we will implement his plans as soon as possible
- he focus of the government will continue to be making sure that the PM's direction that all the plans for making sure we can defeat coronavirus will be taken forward
You will see various speculations that Johnson's illness will plunge the UK into political turmoil. It won't.