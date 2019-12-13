UK election: More misery for Labour as Tories win Workington seat

This seat has been with Labour since 1979









The results are pouring in thick and fast now but they are all telling the same story as what we have seen with the earlier declarations i.e. stronger Tory presence in Labour-held seats, larger Tory majorities in their own seats.







To sum up, just about everything that can go wrong for Labour has gone wrong so far. As such, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to call this one done and dusted already.

It is also significant as this is Labour shadow cabinet member Sue Hayman's seat.