UK February consumer confidence at -7, highest in 18 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

GfK survey, comes in at -7

  • expected  -8, prior -9
"The only 'known unknown' is the potential impact of coronavirus on behaviour, confidence and spending patterns," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said. "This is a developing story, watch this space." 

Out at the same time, Lloyds Bank business survey for February 
  • overall business confidence remained at a 14-month high of 23%
  • five consecutive monthly increases
via Reuters report 

