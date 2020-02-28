UK February consumer confidence at -7, highest in 18 months

GfK survey, comes in at -7

expected -8, prior -9

"The only 'known unknown' is the potential impact of coronavirus on behaviour, confidence and spending patterns," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said. "This is a developing story, watch this space."





Out at the same time, Lloyds Bank business survey for February

overall business confidence remained at a 14-month high of 23%

five consecutive monthly increases

via Reuters report



