UK February CPI +0.4% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 24 March 2021





Prior +0.7%

Core CPI +0.9% vs +1.4% y/y expected

Prior +1.4%





ONS notes that largest downward contributors to inflation last month was clothing, second-hand cars, games, toys and hobbies - offset by a rise in motor fuels, and housing and household services.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





PPI output +0.6% vs +0.3% m/m expected

PPI output +0.9% vs +0.3% y/y expected

PPI input +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m expected

PPI input +2.6% vs +2.6% y/y expected RPI +0.5% vs +0.6% m/m expected

RPI +1.4% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released: As the UK looks to move away from lockdown in Q2, we'll see how that translates into price pressures later on in the year and if that will press the BOE.

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a much softer reading than estimated and certainly won't rush the BOE to move away from its current policy stance for now.