Latest data released by Halifax - 6 March 2020





Prior +0.4%

House prices +2.8% y/y

Prior +4.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight increase in house prices on the month with the average dwelling price rising to £240,677. There are optimistic signs to start the year in the UK housing market but there are also rising risks, with the virus impact set to pose a challenge for the UK economy in the coming months.