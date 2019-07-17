UK fiscal watchdog to forecast 2020 UK recession (if no deal Brexit) - more detail
The headline on the article projecting a collapse into recession for the UK next year is here:
The Times piece is gated, but a bit more:
- The Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) expected to say the economy will fall into a recession next year
- economy will be 3% smaller in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit,
OBR to lay out and analyse risks to the medium-term outlook for Britain's public finances
- will model a fiscal "stress test" on the economy
- will use the International Monetary Fund's modelling of a no-deal Brexit in its analysis
- IMF warned … loss of at least 2-3 years of normal growth between now and the end of 2021 if it leaves the European Union without an exit deal
- even in a relatively orderly no-deal Brexit scenario the economy would grow 3.5% less by the end of 2021 than it would under a smoother Brexit
