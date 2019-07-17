UK fiscal watchdog to forecast 2020 UK recession (if no deal Brexit) - more detail

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The headline on the article projecting a collapse into recession for the UK next year is here:

The Times piece is gated, but a bit more:
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) expected to say the economy will fall into a recession next year
  • economy will be 3% smaller in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit,

OBR to lay out and analyse risks to the medium-term outlook for Britain's public finances

  • will model a fiscal "stress test" on the economy
  • will use the International Monetary Fund's modelling of a no-deal Brexit in its analysis
  • IMF warned … loss of at least 2-3 years of normal growth between now and the end of 2021 if it leaves the European Union without an exit deal
  • even in a relatively orderly no-deal Brexit scenario the economy would grow 3.5% less by the end of 2021 than it would under a smoother Brexit
Via Reuters  

Once he conquers the EU he'll take on Japan

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose