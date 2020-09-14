UK former Attorney General Cox say sceptical on new bill

Speaking on the Internal Market's Bill





PM Johnson's plan to break international law would do 'unconscionable harm' to the UK's reputation. So, this is one of the major objections to the new bill. Others say it is wise to have a 'plan B' if the EU-UK trade deal fails to materialise.





All of this is likely to weigh on the GBP unless opposition grows so much and that looks like stopping the bill go through Parliament. That would be short term GBP positive if the bill if blocked. The House of Lords are said to be very sceptical on the bill. However, not sure on the numbers/will on blocking the bill yet. One to watch for sure







