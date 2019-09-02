UK gov't source: Cabinet meeting due later today. Will discuss potential lawmaker vote

Plans for legistlative move to stop a no-deal Brexit

PM Johnson's cabinet is due to meet later today to discuss potential lawmaker voted on Tuesday in a legislative effort to stop a no-deal Brexit.





Labour's Corbyn is looking to back a new UK election to oust PM Johnson's "phony, populist cabal"





A senior government source is telling ITV's Paul Brand that a "vote by MPs on preventing a no deal Brexit will essentially be a confidence vote in government. The logical extension of that argument is that if the government loses, an election follows"







