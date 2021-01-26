UK January CBI retailing reported sales -50 vs -33 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 26 January 2021





Prior -3

Total distributive reported sales -44 vs -25 expected

Prior -2





"With the lockdown likely to remain in place in the near-term retailers expect this weakness to continue."

Looking at the details, online sales reported a surge but high-street retailers suffered - especially clothing stores.





That's a poor report overall as the UK retail sales gauge falls to the lowest since May last year, reflecting the toll that lockdown measures are having on retailers this month. That said, CBI noted that the actual decline should be much less severe than spring 2020.