UK January CBI retailing reported sales 0 vs 5 expected

Latest data released by UK CBI - 28 January 2020





Prior 0

Total distributive reported sales 11

Prior -3

A bit of a mixed report but it points to some steadiness in the trend of retail sales to start the year. Of note, the 3-month moving average of retail sales balance has moved up to -1 from -4 in December - the highest level since January 2019.





Still, it isn't going to change much ahead of the BOE meeting on Thursday. The pound remains subdued with cable resting around 1.3014, little changed on the report.





The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.





