UK January jobless claims change -20.0k vs 7.0k prior
Latest data released by ONS - 23 February 2021
- Prior 7.0k; revised to -20.4k
- Claimant count rate 7.2%
- Prior 7.4%; revised to 7.3%
- December ILO unemployment rate 5.1% vs 5.1% expected
- Prior 5.0%
- December employment change -114k vs -30k expected
- Prior -88k; revised to -84k
- December average weekly earnings +4.7% vs +4.1% 3m/y expeccted
- Prior +3.6%
- December average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +4.1% vs +4.0% 3m/y expected
- Prior +3.6%
Slight delay in the release by the source. UK jobless claims fell in January though it is hard to reach much into the drop given how the data has largely been distorted by the furlough scheme that is set to run until the end of April - for now at least.
Employment conditions reflected another drop - its eight consecutive fall in the three months to December. Meanwhile, wages continue to reflect a stronger jump but that is due to the fall in the proportion of lower-paid jobs compared to pre-pandemic conditions.