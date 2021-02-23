UK January jobless claims change -20.0k vs 7.0k prior

Latest data released by ONS - 23 February 2021





Prior 7.0k; revised to -20.4k

Claimant count rate 7.2%

Prior 7.4%; revised to 7.3%

December ILO unemployment rate 5.1% vs 5.1% expected

Prior 5.0%

December employment change -114k vs -30k expected

Prior -88k; revised to -84k

December average weekly earnings +4.7% vs +4.1% 3m/y expeccted

Prior +3.6%

December average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +4.1% vs +4.0% 3m/y expected

Prior +3.6% Slight delay in the release by the source. UK jobless claims fell in January though it is hard to reach much into the drop given how the data has largely been distorted by the furlough scheme that is set to run until the end of April - for now at least.





Employment conditions reflected another drop - its eight consecutive fall in the three months to December. Meanwhile, wages continue to reflect a stronger jump but that is due to the fall in the proportion of lower-paid jobs compared to pre-pandemic conditions.