UK jobs data ahead tipped to improve further

Sad post here moments ago:

Cheer up!





Which is good news. And, the folks there say the outlook is not too bad ahead:

"Importantly, Tuesday's (coronavirus) announcements did not close down significant parts of our economy, so we can hope that the trend of improvement we have seen over the summer persists," said REC chief executive Neil Carberry.

Info via Reuters









The UK's Recruitment and Employment Confederation said nearly 129,000 job postings were published last week, the highest number since lockdown started.