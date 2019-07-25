UK July CBI retailing reported sales -16 vs -15 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 25 July 2019





Prior -42

Total distributive reported sales -11

Prior -22

The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. Retail sales fell once again in July, though within expectations, and that marks the longest run of decline in the headline reading since 2011.







Looks like the sharp fall in June may be a one-off and that's a bit of a relief but the fact that consumption activity remains subdued isn't a good sign as we begin Q3.



