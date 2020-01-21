UK Labour party to announce new leader on April 4. What are the odds?

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Party members to vote

The latest betting odds:
  • Keir Starmer 1/3
  • Rebecca Long-Bailey 3/1
  • Lisa Nanda 8/1
  • Emily Thornberry 80/1
  • Jess Phillips 66/1
Here's an article from Laura Kuenssberg on what Keir Starmer stands for. The answer, evidently not much but that's typical of a front-runner.


