UK lawmakers pass 2nd reading vote of Brexit deal legislation

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Position of tellers suggests the government has won

The vote is 30 in favor of the government:
  • 329 For
  • 299 Against
The timetable vote is now beginning. 

The scuttlebutt is with the margin of 30 that give the government a chance for the passage of the programme motion timetable.  

The GBPUSD rose to a high price of 1.29896 on the vote results but has backed off a bit to 1.2982 currently. The high price was good enough for a new high for the day taking out the old high 1.29864 by a few pips. That level was also the high price going back to October 17.

ForexLive 
