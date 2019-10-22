UK lawmakers pass 2nd reading vote of Brexit deal legislation

Position of tellers suggests the government has won

The vote is 30 in favor of the government:

329 For

299 Against The timetable vote is now beginning.



The scuttlebutt is with the margin of 30 that give the government a chance for the passage of the programme motion timetable.



The GBPUSD rose to a high price of 1.29896 on the vote results but has backed off a bit to 1.2982 currently. The high price was good enough for a new high for the day taking out the old high 1.29864 by a few pips. That level was also the high price going back to October 17.