UK March monthly GDP -5.8% vs -7.9% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 13 May 2020
- Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.2%
- Index of services -6.2% vs -8.0% m/m expected
- Prior 0.0%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The drop isn't as bad as anticipated but the UK only went into full lockdown on 23 March, so conditions in April and Q2 are going to be much worse than what is reflected here two months ago.
There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:
- Manufacturing production -4.6% vs -6.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.5%
- Manufacturing production -9.7% vs -10.5% y/y expected
- Prior -3.9%
- Industrial production -4.2% vs -5.6% m/m expected
- Prior +0.1%
- Industrial production -8.2% vs -9.1% y/y expected
- Prior -2.8%
- Construction output -5.9% vs -7.6% m/m expected
- Prior -1.7%
- Construction output -7.1% vs -9.2% y/y expected
- Prior -2.7%