UK March monthly GDP -5.8% vs -7.9% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 13 May 2020





Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.2%

Index of services -6.2% vs -8.0% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The drop isn't as bad as anticipated but the UK only went into full lockdown on 23 March, so conditions in April and Q2 are going to be much worse than what is reflected here two months ago.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production -4.6% vs -6.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

Manufacturing production -9.7% vs -10.5% y/y expected

Prior -3.9% Industrial production -4.2% vs -5.6% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

Industrial production -8.2% vs -9.1% y/y expected

Prior -2.8% Construction output -5.9% vs -7.6% m/m expected

Prior -1.7%

Construction output -7.1% vs -9.2% y/y expected

Prior -2.7%



