UK March Nationwide house prices +0.8% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 2 April 2020

  • Prior +0.3%
  • House prices +3.0% vs +2.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +2.3%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose