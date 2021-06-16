UK May CPI +2.1% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 16 June 2021





Prior +1.5%

Core CPI +2.0% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

Those are hot numbers, particularly the core reading, and it continues to push the narrative of rising price pressures in general. The BOE may have some answering to do as this will surely put pressure on policymakers to perhaps reassess their current idleness.





There's still a myriad of factors at play here though with base effects being the obvious ones but higher producer prices, arising from supply constraints, is another one as well.





ONS continues to warn of the former in the latest report today too.





PPI output +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected

PPI output +4.5% vs +4.5% y/y expected

PPI input +1.1% vs +1.0% m/m expected

PPI input +10.7% vs +10.6% y/y expected

RPI +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected

RPI +3.3% vs +3.3% y/y expected





