UK May final manufacturing PMI 65.6 vs 66.1 prelim
Latest data released by Markit - 1 June 2021
The preliminary report can be found here. The headline is a record high reading as manufacturing conditions continue to improve at an unprecedented pace in the UK amid the reopening, with output growth and new orders also rising sharply.
Markit notes that:
"The UK PMI surged to an unprecedented high in May, as record growth of new orders and employment supported one of the steepest increases in production volumes in the near 30-year survey history. Growth is being boosted by the unlocking of economies from COVID restrictions and ongoing vaccination programs. This is being felt across the globe, as highlighted by a record rise in new export business during the latest survey month.
"The corollaries of this strong upsurge in industrial activity are increased strain on supply chains and a build-up of price pressures. Supplies of inputs into manufacturers and finished goods on to clients are both being severely disrupted by raw material shortages, port issues, COVID restrictions, post-Brexit difficulties and market forces as demand outstrips supply. Suppliers' delivery times subsequently lengthened to one of the greatest extents on record, while input costs and selling prices both rose at unprecedented rates. With little sign of supply pressures receding, these price rises will become more visible to consumers."