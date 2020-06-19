UK May public sector net borrowing £54.5 billion vs £49.3 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 19 June 2020





Prior £61.4 billion; revised to £47.8 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £55.2 billion vs £50.0 billion expected

Prior £62.1 billion; revised to £48.5 billion

PSNCR £71.4 billion

Prior £89.5 billion; revised to £73.9 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Of note, central government debt remains elevated at £62.7 billion compared to the £63.5 billion seen in April.





Once again, these levels aren't surprising given the measures taken up by the government to plug holes in the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.





Of special mention, UK government debt has risen above 100% of GDP for the first time since 1963. That's something I guess but then all governments across the world are also breaking the debt ceiling when it comes to the recent response to be fair.



