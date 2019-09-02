UK ministers agreed: There will be a vote on general election if defeated tomorrow
- UK PM Johnson will table motion under the fixed term parliaments act which will be triggered if the rebels when the vote, starting a process toward a potential general election
- UK ministers agreed there will be a vote on Wednesday on whether to hold a general election on October 14 if government is defeated on Tuesday
It is all coming to head tomorrow for the UK lawmakers.