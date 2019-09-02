UK ministers agreed: There will be a vote on general election if defeated tomorrow

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Lots of anxiety from the UK

According to Sky Deputy political editor
  • UK PM Johnson will table motion under the fixed term parliaments act which will be triggered if the rebels when the vote, starting a process toward a potential general election
That is being reiterated by ITV political letter:
  • UK ministers agreed there will be a vote on Wednesday on whether to hold a general election on October 14 if government is defeated on Tuesday
It is all coming to head tomorrow for the UK lawmakers. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose