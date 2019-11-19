Latest data released by CBI - 19 November 2019





Prior -37

Trends selling prices -1

Prior -3

A bit of a mild recovery in the headline reading, with the factory order book balance hitting a three-month high. That said, this in part could do with more Brexit stockpiling so it's hard to read anything into the recovery for the time being.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





