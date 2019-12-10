UK October monthly GDP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 10 December 2019





Prior -0.1%

Monthly GDP 0.0% vs 0.0% 3m/3m expected

Prior +0.3%

This just confirms the flat-lining of the UK economy amid Brexit uncertainty and the continued slowdown in the global economy. Q4 economic growth looks set to either stagnate or contract at this stage and that will add to worries to the pound after the election





Cable seen at 1.3152 currently, little changed on the data as the pound continues to sit more steady in anticipation of the election this Thursday.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production +0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%

Manufacturing production -1.2% vs -1.4% y/y expected

Prior -1.8% Industrial production +0.1% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.3%

Industrial production -1.3% vs -1.2% y/y expected

Prior -1.4% Construction output -2.3% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.2%

Construction output -2.1% vs -0.1% y/y expected

Prior +0.5%





