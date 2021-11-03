UK October Nationwide house prices +0.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 3 November 2021


  • Prior +0.1%
  • House prices +9.9% vs +9.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +10.0%
Slight delay in the release by the source. Annual house price growth in the UK remains elevated, as demand for homes remain strong despite the expiry of the stamp duty holiday back in September.

Of note, the average property price is seen up by more than £30k since the pandemic struck and the price of a typical UK home tops quarter of million pounds for first time.

