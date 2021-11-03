UK October Nationwide house prices +0.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 3 November 2021





Prior +0.1%

House prices +9.9% vs +9.3% y/y expected

Prior +10.0%





Of note, the average property price is seen up by more than £30k since the pandemic struck and the price of a typical UK home tops quarter of million pounds for first time.





Slight delay in the release by the source. Annual house price growth in the UK remains elevated, as demand for homes remain strong despite the expiry of the stamp duty holiday back in September.