UK parliament Treasury committee calls for confirmation/update to Brexit economic analysis
The committee is asking finance minister Sajid Javid for an update before the vote in parliament tomorrowNot that it matters but just a bit of messiness in parliament as the Treasury committee is saying that there "appears to be an attempt to avoid scrutiny". They also say that it is unacceptable that Javid has not kept them informed on the latest developments.
If anything else, it just goes to show how little informed most lawmakers are about Johnson's gambit as we go to a vote tomorrow.