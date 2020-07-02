UK PM Johnson: Furlough scheme cannot be extended

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, remarks in the Evening Standard

The current scheme will run through until October and the government has been firm that it will not be extended beyond that.





Johnson's latest remarks here adds to that, with him saying that "the particular restrictions that furlough places on you are not, in the long-term, healthy".





This will be something to watch later this year, with a BOE survey earlier in the day showing that key business sectors are expecting labour market conditions to deteriorate further in the coming months with peak unemployment set to be reached in Q4.



