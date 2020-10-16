UK PM Johnson: I have concluded that we should get ready for no-deal Brexit

The pound drops on the headline





The latest EU summit suggests Canada-style deal won't work

EU has refused to negotiate seriously, we should get ready for no-deal in January

It is clear from EU summit, that we will not be offered same terms as Canada

I have concluded that we should get ready for Australia-style deal i.e. no-deal





The pound has fallen from 1.2960 to 1.2865 on the headline, but is trading back closer to 1.2890-00 currently after nearing a test of the week's low at 1.2863.