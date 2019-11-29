UK PM Johnson: No-deal Brexit preparations will remain
Says that it is right to do them and keep them in a state of readinessThe interesting bit in his talk with the press today is that Sky News political editor, Beth Rigby, twice asked him if he will leave with no trade deal at the end of the transition period (end of 2020) if need be.
Johnson offered no straight answer to that and just reiterated that he is confident to get a trade deal before the end of the transition period.
I think that tells you all you need to know and that is even after the election, the threat of a no-deal Brexit risk will still remain.