UK PM Johnson: Our position is we want to keep talking if there is a chance of a Brexit deal

Remarks by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





Our door is open

Things are looking difficult

Hopes that EU will see sense, they must come to the table with something

If they don't, we will trade on WTO terms

WTO terms may be difficult at first, but we will prosper





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The transition period deadline is 31 December, so perhaps we may see some political will to work out a compromise by then. However, knowing both sides and how this saga has dragged on, it may not come until the very last minute - quite literally.

If both sides are still unwilling to move, I just don't see how there will be any conclusion in talks from this weekend either.