UK PM Johnson: Our position is we want to keep talking if there is a chance of a Brexit deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson

Brexit
  • Our door is open
  • Things are looking difficult
  • Hopes that EU will see sense, they must come to the table with something
  • If they don't, we will trade on WTO terms
  • WTO terms may be difficult at first, but we will prosper
If both sides are still unwilling to move, I just don't see how there will be any conclusion in talks from this weekend either.

The transition period deadline is 31 December, so perhaps we may see some political will to work out a compromise by then. However, knowing both sides and how this saga has dragged on, it may not come until the very last minute - quite literally.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose