UK PM Johnson: Our position is we want to keep talking if there is a chance of a Brexit deal
Remarks by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
If both sides are still unwilling to move, I just don't see how there will be any conclusion in talks from this weekend either.
- Our door is open
- Things are looking difficult
- Hopes that EU will see sense, they must come to the table with something
- If they don't, we will trade on WTO terms
- WTO terms may be difficult at first, but we will prosper
The transition period deadline is 31 December, so perhaps we may see some political will to work out a compromise by then. However, knowing both sides and how this saga has dragged on, it may not come until the very last minute - quite literally.